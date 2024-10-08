Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$9.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$278.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.36 and a 12-month high of C$14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.40.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.4169525 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

