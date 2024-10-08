Greenfield Savings Bank Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

