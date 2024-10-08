Greenfield Savings Bank Buys 268 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 528.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.