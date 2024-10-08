Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FedEx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

FDX stock opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

