Greenfield Savings Bank Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.56 and its 200-day moving average is $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

