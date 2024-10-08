Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.