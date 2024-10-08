Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

