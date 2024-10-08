Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 1,096 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

