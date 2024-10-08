Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $202,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Diageo stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.