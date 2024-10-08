Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 83911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares in the company, valued at $177,781,542.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 956,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,247,814. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,735,000 after buying an additional 197,063 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

