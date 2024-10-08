Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0234

Grin (GRIN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $97,205.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Grin alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,301.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.65 or 0.00527518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00105547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00241530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00073443 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.