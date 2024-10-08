Grok Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.37 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Grok token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grok has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Grok has a total market cap of $30.31 million and $5.37 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00483889 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,877,543.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

