Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.49 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 986,422 shares trading hands.

Hammerson Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,825.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.49.

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,750.00%.

Insider Activity at Hammerson

Hammerson Company Profile

In other news, insider Habib Annous acquired 280,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £81,360.08 ($106,478.31). In other Hammerson news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £59,096.52 ($77,341.34). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 280,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($106,478.31). 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

