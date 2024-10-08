Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 19,722 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $284,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 238,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

