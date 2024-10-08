Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,414 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 12,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 192.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

