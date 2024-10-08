Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,964 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

EA stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,006,565 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

