Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

