Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ZTO opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTO. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.