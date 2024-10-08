Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $214.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.69) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

