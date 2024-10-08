Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,227 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LKQ by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

