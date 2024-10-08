Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.42.

BATS:CBOE opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

