Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $694.46.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $802.82 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

