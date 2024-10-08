Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.79.

COF opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

