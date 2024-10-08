Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

American International Group Stock Down 3.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.