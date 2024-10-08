Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $287.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

