Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corpay alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPAY opened at $333.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.62. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $333.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.