Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.80 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,177,000 after buying an additional 69,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.88.

NYSE HIG opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

