Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

NYSE ALL opened at $181.18 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

