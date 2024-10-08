Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 36,367 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

NYSE:MET opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

