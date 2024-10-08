Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

