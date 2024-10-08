Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,850 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 265,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after buying an additional 196,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.