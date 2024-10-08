Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,083 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

