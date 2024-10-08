Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,055 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Avantor worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 113.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325,026 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 402,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Avantor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

