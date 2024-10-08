Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 62,578 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.