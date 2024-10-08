Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Waters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $605,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average of $324.21. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

