Hansa Investment Company Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.76. Hansa Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242 ($3.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.55 million, a PE ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

