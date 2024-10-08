Hansa Investment Company Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hansa Investment Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.76. Hansa Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242 ($3.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.55 million, a PE ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
