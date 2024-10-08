Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Blair Thomas Sells 8,200,000 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Blair Thomas sold 8,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £21,730,000 ($28,438,686.04).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.96. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.90 ($4.37). The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22,222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 385 ($5.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.