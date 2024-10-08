Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,112 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 920.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

Saia stock opened at $424.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.32. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

