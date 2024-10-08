Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 8,000 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 141,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of MYRG opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

