Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $130.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

