Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 14,100 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

