Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Canadian Solar worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,610 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $3,898,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

