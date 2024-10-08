Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.12 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGPI. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,232.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

