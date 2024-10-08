Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.14 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.09. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

