Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 112.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 47.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Trading Up 1.3 %

ARVN stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

