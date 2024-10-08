Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after purchasing an additional 673,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

