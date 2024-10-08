Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CART. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,361,000. Finally, Selkirk Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

