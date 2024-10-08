Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 521,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.67% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $261.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

