Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 26,500 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

