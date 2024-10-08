Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $266.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

